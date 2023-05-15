Wholesale prices from Germany and industrial production from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s wholesale prices for April. Wholesale prices are forecast to fall 0.7 percent annually, in contrast to the 2.0 percent increase in March.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Germany Wholesale Price Data Due - May 15, 2023
- Dollar Rises Against Major Counterparts - May 12, 2023
- India Inflation Hits 18-Month Low Of 4.7%; Industrial Production Growth Slows - May 12, 2023