Wholesale price data from Germany is the only major statistical report due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to issue Germany’s wholesale prices for December. Wholesale prices had increased 14.9 percent on a yearly basis in November.
