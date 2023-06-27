Economic sentiment survey data from Italy is due on Tuesday, headlining a very light day for the European economic news. At 1.00 am ET, consumer confidence and business sentiment survey results are due from Finland. At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to issue producer prices and foreign trade figures.
