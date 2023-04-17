Final consumer and harmonized price data from Italy is the only major economic report due on Monday. At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway is scheduled to issue foreign trade data for March. At 4.00 am ET, Italy’s Istat publishes final consumer and harmonized prices for March.
