Final inflation from Italy is the only major economic data due on Monday, headlining a very light day for the European economic news. At 4.00 am ET, Italy’s Istat publishes final consumer and harmonized prices for June. The initial estimate showed consumer price inflation eased to 6.4 percent in June from 7.6 percent in May. The statistical office is expected to confirm the preliminary estimate.
