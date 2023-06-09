Industrial production from Italy is the only major statistical report due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway is scheduled to issue consumer price data for May. Consumer price inflation is forecast to slow to 6.2 percent from 6.4 percent in April.
