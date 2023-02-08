Retail sales data from Italy is the major statistical report due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to release industrial output, new orders and household consumption data for December.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Italy Retail Sales Data Due - February 8, 2023
- South Korea December Current Account Surplus $2.68 Billion - February 7, 2023
- U.S. Dollar Loses Ground Against Major Rivals After Powell’s Comments - February 7, 2023