Consumer prices from Switzerland is the only major data due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the Turkish Statistical Institute is set to release retail sales data for December. At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to issue Swiss consumer prices for January.
