The Distributive Trades survey data from the UK is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases retail sales and household spending data. Economists forecast sales to fall 0.3 percent on month in October, the same pace of decrease as seen in September. In the meantime, Statistics Sweden publishes household lending data for October.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: UK CBI Distributive Trade Data Due - November 27, 2023
- German Business Sentiment Improves In November - November 24, 2023
- Amended: European Economic News Preview: BoE Chief To Testify Before Parliamentary Committee - November 24, 2023