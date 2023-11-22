UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will deliver the 2023 Autumn Statement on Wednesday, outlining the government’s fiscal plan for the year ahead. Hunt suggested that he will cut taxes on business to support economic growth. His options to cut taxes are limited as public debt now remains close to 100 percent of gross domestic product, which is the highest since 1960s.
