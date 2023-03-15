UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver the Spring Budget 2023 on the parliament on Wednesday. Hunt is set to outline the tax and spending plans of the government for the year ahead. The announcement is due at 8.30 am ET. At 3.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s wholesale prices for February. Prices had increased 10.6 percent annually in January.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: UK Chancellor To Present Spring Budget - March 15, 2023
- Dollar Turns In Subdued Performance Against Major Counterparts - March 14, 2023
- U.S. Consumer Prices Increase 0.4% In February, In Line With Estimates - March 14, 2023