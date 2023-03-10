Monthly gross domestic product, industrial production and foreign trade from the UK and consumer prices from Germany are the top economic news due on Friday. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK GDP, foreign trade and industrial production data. The UK economy is forecast to grow 0.1 percent on month in January.
