GDP monthly estimates and foreign trade figures are the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 1.00 am ET, Finland’s current account data is due for October. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK monthly GDP, industrial production and foreign trade data. The economy is forecast to grow 0.4 percent on a monthly basis.
