House prices data from the UK is the only major economic report due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, UK Halifax house price data is due. House prices are forecast to rise 0.2 percent on month in April, after rising 0.8 percent in March. At 2.45 am ET, the Bank of France releases current account data for March.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: UK Halifax House Price Data Due - May 9, 2023
- Dollar Remains Subdued - May 8, 2023
- U.S. Wholesale Inventories Unexpectedly Unchanged In March - May 8, 2023