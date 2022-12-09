Inflation expectations survey results from the UK and payroll employment from France are the top economic data due on Friday. At 1.30 am ET, France’s Insee publishes revised non-farm payroll employment data for the third quarter. At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases consumer and producer prices for November.
