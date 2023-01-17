Labor market statistics from the UK and economic sentiment from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 3.7 percent in three months to November.
