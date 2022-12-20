Current account and consumer confidence from the euro area are the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to publish Germany’s producer prices for November. Economists forecast producer price inflation to ease to 30.6 percent from 34.5 percent in October.
