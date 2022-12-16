Flash Purchasing Managers’ survey results, foreign trade and final inflation reports from the euro area are the top economic news due on Friday, headlining a busy day. Retail sales and flash PMI figures are also due from the UK. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for November. Sales are forecast to climb 0.3 percent on month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics News Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI, Inflation Data Due - December 16, 2022
- Dollar Continues To Ride On Fed’s Hawkish Comments - December 15, 2022
- Lagarde Signals More ECB Rate Hikes As Eurozone Inflation To Stay High - December 15, 2022