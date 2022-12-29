Monetary aggregates data from the euro area is the only major statistical report due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 3.00 am ET, Spain’s statistical office INE publishes retail sales data for November. Sales had increased 0.4 percent month-on-month in October.
