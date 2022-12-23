Business and consumer survey results from Italy and revised national accounts from Spain are the top economic news due on Friday. At 2.45 am ET, France’s INSEE is scheduled to issue producer prices for November. Prices had advanced 24.7 percent in October.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics News Preview: Italy Business & Consumer Confidence Data Due - December 23, 2022
- UK Car Production Expands On Domestic Demand- SMMT - December 23, 2022
- Dollar Gains Against Most Of Its Rivals On Rate Hike Bets - December 22, 2022