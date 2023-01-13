National accounts from the UK and Germany are the top economic news due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK GDP, industrial production and foreign trade data. The economy is forecast to shrink 0.2 percent on month in November, in contrast to the 0.5 percent expansion in October.
