Consumer and producer prices from the UK and industrial production from the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK consumer and factory gate prices for November. Annual inflation is seen easing to 10.9 percent from a 41-year high of 11.1 percent in October. This is well above the central bank’s 2 percent target.
