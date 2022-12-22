Quarterly national accounts data from the UK is the top economic news due on Thursday. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK final GDP data for the third quarter. The preliminary estimates showed that the economy contracted 0.2 percent sequentially, offsetting the 0.2 percent increase a quarter ago.
