European Economics Preview: Bank Of England Monetary Policy Announcement Due

The monetary policy announcement and the quarterly economic and inflation projections are due from the Bank of England on Thursday. The central bank is expected to keep its interest rate unchanged near zero, avoiding a reduction to negative territory at the February meeting. The bank is also set to maintain the size of quantitative easing at GBP 895 billion. The announcement is due at 7.00 am ET.
