The Bank of England is set to announce its interest rate decision on Thursday, headlining a hectic day for the European economic news. The BoE is widely expected to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 0.75 percent and the quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion at the final meeting of Mark Carney as BoE Governor.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: Bank Of England Rate Announcement Due - January 29, 2020
- UK Car Production Declines For Third Year: SMMT - January 29, 2020
- Dollar Stays Firm, Gains Against Rivals - January 29, 2020