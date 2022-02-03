The monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. Markets widely expect the BoE to hike its key rate later today, while the ECB is likely to bring no changes to its policy stance.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: BoE, ECB Monetary Policy Announcements Due - February 3, 2022
- Dollar Remains Weak Against Major Currencies - February 2, 2022
- U.S. Dollar Drifts Lower On Weak ADP Private Payrolls Data, Soothing Fed Comments - February 2, 2022