European Economics Preview: BoE, SNB Monetary Policy Announcements Due

The monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and Swiss National Bank are the major events due on Thursday. The Monetary Policy Committee of the BoE is expected to raise the benchmark rate for the seventh straight month. Markets expect at least a 50 basis-point rate hike after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday.
