European Economics Preview: ECB Account Of Monetary Policy Meeting Due

The minutes of the governing council meeting of the European Central Bank is due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany’s producer prices for December. Producer price inflation is forecast to rise to 19.4 percent from 19.2 percent in November.
