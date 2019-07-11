European Economics Preview: ECB Accounts Of Monetary Policy Meeting Due

The accounts of monetary policy meeting from the European Central Bank is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Germany’s final inflation data is due. Inflation is forecast to match the flash estimate of 1.6 percent in June.
