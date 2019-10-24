The interest rate announcement from the European Central Bank is due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. The ECB is unlikely to announce any monetary policy change after the Governing Council meeting at 7.45 am ET. President Mario Draghi is set to begin his customary post-decision press conference at 8.30 am ET. This will be the final meeting of Draghi as ECB chie
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: ECB Set To Maintain Status Quo - October 24, 2019
- South Korea Expands At Weaker Pace In Q3 - October 23, 2019
- Dollar Mostly Subdued Against Rivals - October 23, 2019