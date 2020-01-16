The minutes of the European Central Bank’s governing council meeting is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association is slated to issue Europe’s new car registrations for December. Sales had increased 4.9 percent on year in November.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: ECB’s Account Of Monetary Policy Meeting Due - January 15, 2020
- New Zealand December Credit Card Spending Slips 0.6% - January 15, 2020
- Dollar Exhibits Weakness Against Peers - January 15, 2020