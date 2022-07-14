European Economics Preview: EU Summer Economic Forecast Due

The EU macroeconomic forecast is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s wholesale prices for June. Wholesale prices had increased 22.9 percent annually in May.
