The monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank is the major event due on Thursday. At the governing council meeting in Frankfurt, policymakers of the ECB are forecast to keep its interest rates and asset purchases unchanged. The announcement is due at 7.45 am ET.
Read Full Story
- European Economics Preview: European Central Bank Policy Decision Due - July 22, 2021
- UK Budget Deficit Narrows In June - July 21, 2021
- Dollar Pares Some Gains After Climbing To 3-month High - July 20, 2021