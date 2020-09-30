European Economics Preview: Eurozone Consumer Price Data Due

Consumer prices from euro area, unemployment and retail sales from Germany are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases revised UK GDP data for the second quarter. The economy is forecast to shrink 20.4 percent sequentially, as initially estimated.
