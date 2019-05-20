European Economics Preview: Eurozone Current Account Data Due

Current account data from euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Estonia releases producer prices for April. Prices had increased 3.8 percent annually in March.
