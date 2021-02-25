European Economics Preview: Eurozone Economic Confidence Due

Economic confidence from euro area and consumer confidence from Germany are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the market research group Gfk releases Germany’s consumer sentiment survey results. The forward-looking index is forecast to rise to -14.3 in March from -15.6 in February.
