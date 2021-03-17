Final consumer price data from euro area and new car registrations from Europe are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 3.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association is slated to publish Europe’s new car registration data for February.
Read Full Story
- European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Consumer Price Data Due - March 17, 2021
- Singapore Non-Oil Exports Spike 8.2% On Month In February - March 16, 2021
- Japan February Trade Surplus Y217.381 Billion - March 16, 2021