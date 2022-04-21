Final harmonized inflation from eurozone and business confidence survey results from France are the major statistical reports due on Thursday. At 2.45 am ET, France’s statistical office releases business confidence survey results. Economists forecast the index to fall marginally to 105 in April from 106 in March.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final HICP Data Due - April 21, 2022
- Fed’s Beige Book Says U.S. Economy Expanded Moderately, Inflation Remains Strong - April 20, 2022
- U.S. Existing Home Sales Extend Pullback In March - April 20, 2022