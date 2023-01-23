Flash consumer confidence survey data from the euro area is the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 4.00 am ET, industrial production, producer prices and retail sales figures are due from Poland. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 1.4 percent on a yearly basis, follow
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash Consumer Confidence Data Due - January 23, 2023
- Dollar Turns In Mixed Performance - January 20, 2023
- U.S. Existing Home Sales Slump Much Less Than Expected In December - January 20, 2023