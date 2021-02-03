Flash consumer prices and final composite Purchasing Managers’ survey results are due from euro area on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the Turkish Statistical Institute releases consumer and producer price figures for January. Economists expect inflation to rise to 14.68 percent from 14.6 percent in December.
Read Full Story
- European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash Consumer Prices, Final PMI Data Due - February 3, 2021
- New Zealand Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.9% In Q4 - February 2, 2021
- Eurozone Economy Shrinks In Q4 - February 2, 2021