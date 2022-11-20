Industrial production from the euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland releases consumer prices for October. At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is slated to release Swiss producer prices for October. Producer prices are expected to gain 0.2 percent on month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due - November 20, 2022
- European Economics Preview: Eurozone Industrial Output Data Due - November 20, 2022
- Dollar Rises Against Major Counterparts On Rate Hike Bets - November 18, 2022