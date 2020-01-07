Flash inflation and retail sales from euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.30 am ET, Swiss consumer price figures for December are due. Consumer prices are forecast to remain flat on a monthly basis, following a 0.1 percent fall in November. At 3.00 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office releases retail sales for November.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: Eurozone Inflation, Retail Sales Data Due - January 6, 2020
- Dollar Loses Ground As Geopolitical Tensions Escalate - January 6, 2020
- Eurozone Investor Confidence Surges To Highest Since November 2018 – Sentix - January 6, 2020