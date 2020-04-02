Producer prices from euro area and unemployment from Spain are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, producer prices data for February is due from Romania. In January, producer prices had climbed 4.7 percent on year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: Eurozone Producer Price Data Due - April 2, 2020
- Dollar Gains Against Peers - April 1, 2020
- U.S. Construction Spending Unexpectedly Slumps 1.3% In February - April 1, 2020