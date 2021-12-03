European Economics Preview: Eurozone Retail, Final Composite PMI Data Due

Retail sales and final composite Purchasing Managers’ survey results from euro area are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.45 am ET, France’s statistical office Insee releases industrial production data for October. Economists forecast output to grow 0.5 percent on month, reversing a 1.3 percent fall in September.
