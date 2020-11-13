Revised quarterly national accounts data from euro area is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.30 am ET, producer price figures are due from Switzerland. Prices had declined 3.1 percent annually in September. At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee is set to issue final consumer prices.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: Eurozone Revised GDP Data Due - November 13, 2020
- U.S. Consumer Prices Unexpectedly Unchanged In October - November 12, 2020
- U.S. Jobless Claims Drop More Than Expected To 709,000 - November 12, 2020