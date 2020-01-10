European Economics Preview: France Industrial Output, Business Sentiment Due

Industrial production and business confidence survey results from France are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is set to release Swiss unemployment data. The jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent in December.
