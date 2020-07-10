European Economics Preview: France Industrial Production Data Due

Industrial production from France is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes consumer and producer prices for June. Inflation is expected to rise slightly to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent in May.
