European Economics Preview: German Final Consumer Price Data Due

Final consumer price figures and semi-annual forecasts from Germany are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to release Germany’s final consumer prices for November. According to preliminary estimate, the consumer price index fell 0.3 percent year-on-year following declines of 0.2 percent each in both September and October.
