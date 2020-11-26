European Economics Preview: German Gfk Consumer Confidence Due

Consumer confidence from Germany and minutes of the monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, German Gfk consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is forecast to fall to -5.0 in December from -3.1 in October.
