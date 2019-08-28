European Economics Preview: German GfK Consumer Sentiment Data Due

Consumer confidence survey data from Germany is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK releases Germany’s consumer sentiment data. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is expected to drop slightly to 9.6 in September from 9.7 in August.
